CUMBERLAND — In observance of National Fire Prevention Week and as part of its commitment to keep communities and customers safe, Columbia Gas is partnering with the United Way to provide complimentary combination carbon monoxide/smoke detectors to fire departments to distribute to community members in need.
The LaVale Volunteer Fire Department received the devices for distribution in Allegany County.
“Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, noncorrosive gas that can be a byproduct of the combustion of ordinary fuels,” said Andy Tubbs, vice president of external and customer affairs. “Carbon monoxide can become poisonous if it is allowed to accumulate without sufficient oxygen and not vented properly.”
Approximately $2,500 worth of combination devices were donated to Allegany and Washington counties. For more information, visit www.ColumbiaGasMD.com/givingback.
