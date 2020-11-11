CUMBERLAND — Columbia Gas of Maryland’s veteran employee resource group has donated $1,500 through the NiSource Charitable Foundation to Resources for Independence in support of independent living for disabled veterans.
“In recognition of Veterans Day, Columbia Gas is honored to have the opportunity to partner with Resources for Independence to provide assistance for those living with disabilities in Western Maryland,” said Mike Davidson, vice president, general manager and a veteran.
Resources for Independence provides services that promote independence, accessibility, self-advocacy, productivity and quality of life for those with significant disabilities residing in Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties.
“Our goal is to offer those living with disabilities the skills, training and resources to live with as much independence as possible,” said John Michaels, Resources for Independence assistant director. “Donor funding helps us do that. Our goal for the Columbia Gas donation is to help veterans with medicine and supplies.”
To learn more about Resources for Independence, visit www.rficil.org or call 301-784-1774.
The veteran employee resource group also donated $1,500 to Platoon 22 in Frederick in support of assisting military veterans as they transition to civilian life.
Platoon 22 assists military veterans as they transition to civilian life by making sure veterans receive all the education benefits and entitlements for which they are eligible, coordinating services they need to be successful and creating an environment where they can socialize with other military veterans.
Platoon 22 also works to combat the ever-rising veteran suicide rate. Platoon 22 is partnering with Goodwill Industries to build a veterans center. To learn more about Platoon 22, visit www.platoon22.org.
For more information regarding Columbia Gas of Maryland’s dedication to community investment, visit www.ColumbiaGasMD.com/givingback.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.