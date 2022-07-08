HAGERSTOWN — Cumberland native Josh Repac has reached one of his highest career goals by being promoted within the senior leadership team at Meritus Health, Western Maryland’s largest health care provider.
Repac, 37, takes over as chief financial officer, following an announcement by former CFO Thomas Chan that he plans to retire. Chan will stay on as chief of treasury services for the next six months in a planned transition.
Repac served as vice president of revenue cycle and clinical support services and as executive director of revenue cycle and reimbursement. His wealth of experience includes leadership positions at health care consulting companies located in the Baltimore region.
His mother, Kim Repac, was CFO at the Western Maryland Health System, and his father, Rich Repac, associate vice president of finance at Frostburg State University.
“They both knew it was one of my career goals,” Repac said of becoming CFO.
Goals aside, he says it’s important that his role still impacts people.
“When you think about the patient experience, it’s doctors and nurses, but that’s not all. In finance, we touch the after care of the patient path, and it’s an important piece,” he said.
“I’m proud to be a part of the Meritus’ mission to provide comprehensive services to the region I grew up in and still call home. I’m looking forward to what’s in store for the future.”
Repac lives in Hagerstown with his wife, Erica, and four children.
