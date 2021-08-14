Cumberland native opens medical practice

CUMBERLAND — Dr. Patricia A. Sheetz, a Cumberland native, has opened Hometown Family Healthcare at 11306 Bedford Road beside Pharmacare.
The daughter of George and Sandra Sheetz, she grew up in Cresaptown and graduated from Allegany High School in 1993.
“I am truly honored to be able to continue to serve the community in which I was raised,” said Sheetz.
Although her career path includes numerous advanced degrees, Sheetz’s journey into medicine began in high school where she attended the Center for Career and Technical Education.
“A big part of my success in the profession stems from my experience in the Health Occupations Education Program and the Health Occupations Students of America organization while I was a student at the Career Center,” she said. “I became a certified nursing assistant my junior year of high school. It was my instructor at the career center, Linda Snyder, who instilled upon me that you always treat your patients the way you would want to be treated. I have carried this with me throughout my 30-year career and it is honestly the most valuable piece of advice I have ever received.”
In 2019 Sheetz earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Shenandoah University. She is board certified in family medicine through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
She earned an associate degree in nursing in 1999 from Allegany College of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2013 from Frostburg State University.
She received a Master of Science in nursing in 2016 and began practicing as a nurse practitioner in the local area after obtaining certification.
“I began my career as a certified nursing assistant at Lions Manor Nursing Home in 1992,” said Sheetz. “I continued in that role while attending college to earn my nursing degree. I remained at Lions Manor after becoming licensed as an LPN in August of 1999 and an RN in December of 1999.
“Over the years at the nursing home, I served as a floor nurse, charge nurse, and later a nursing supervisor. For two years I worked as a weekend charge nurse on a skilled unit at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.”
Sheetz also has privileges at UPMC Western Maryland and Hearthstone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She is on the national registry for Certified Medical Examiners, allowing her to perform certified physicals for her patients.
Sheetz said her career benefited greatly when she began working for Dr. Robert A. Welik as a registered nurse in 2003.
“I was fortunate to be at Dr. Welik’s practice to gain experience in private practice,” she said. “After earning my certification as a nurse practitioner, I began seeing patients as a primary care provider at Dr. Welik’s practice. I gained much valuable knowledge and experience in the years I spent at his office.”
Her practice currently offers care for patients age 16 and above. Services offered include primary care, well exams, Department of Transportation physicals, school and employment physicals, and treatment and management of both acute and chronic conditions.
“My hope for my practice is that I can continue to provide high quality, compassionate patient centered health care to residents of Cumberland and the surrounding area for many years. I value the many patients in the area who have entrusted me with their health care and I want them to know that I will continue to advocate for them and work to meet all of their health care needs for many years to come.”
Hometown Family Healthcare is open Monday through Friday with early and late appointments available.
Appointments after hours can also be arranged.
The practice accepts all major insurance plans and offers discounted rates for uninsured patients. For more information, call the office at 301-338-8680 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
