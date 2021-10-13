OAKLAND — Denise D. Phelps has been named vice president and director of diversity and engagement at First United Bank & Trust.
She will oversee the bank’s diversity, inclusion and equity strategy within all the markets served by the company.
Phelps has over 24 years of banking experience. Throughout her career, she has held various positions, most recently as the director of retail for Frederick, Washington and Berkeley counties.
A graduate of Frostburg State University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, Phelps received her Master’s in Business Administration in international development from American University.
She is also a top honors graduate of the Maryland Bankers School where she was awarded the Lillian Moffett Award. She is also a graduate of Maryland Executive Banking School.
Phelps serves as international director for Civitan International and is a member of the West Virginia Women’s Business Center advisory board and chair of Rotary Club of Martinsburg.
She served as president and treasurer of Maryland School for the Deaf Foundation, International Committee chair of Rotary Club of Frederick and treasurer of the Foundation for Children with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
