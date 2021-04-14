The following, submitted for the Times-News’ annual Outlook edition, was received too late for publication.
CUMBERLAND — Dennis Murray had another successful year in real estate in 2020, closing 89 real estate transactions with $11.9 million in sales.
The year was great but almost ended in a tragic event. On Nov. 22, Dennis entered the hospital with COVID and remained there until Dec. 30. The events were not good, the outlook was grim, and Dennis was on a ventilator for 18 days with minimal chance of survival. However, God had another plan and was not done with him yet. Dennis wants to thank all the churches, family and friends, especially his family and wife, Crystal, who held prayer rallies in front of the hospital for him.
“I didn’t even know they were outside praying for my survival. ... I am now alive and well and even back to work,” he said.
“This year looks bright in the real estate industry. Inventory of homes in our area is at an all-time low and market times are less than a week for the most part. If you have a home to sell, call me. I have nearly 27 years’ experience and a proven track record.
“I look forward to working with the community for years to come. I want to thank all of my past customers and clients for their faithful loyalty,” Murray said.
Murray can be reached at 240-580-0379, 301-777-3232 or dmurrayc21@gmail.com.
Murray is a licensed Realtor in Maryland and West Virginia and serves Allegany, Garrett, Mineral and Hampshire counties.
