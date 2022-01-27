CUMBERLAND — The Employment Advancement Right Now Maryland program, an industry-led, competitive workforce and economic development grant initiative, is accepting implementation grant proposals through March 4, 2022, with awards to be made in May.
The funding for EARN Maryland has doubled, with an added $3 million annually for cyber and information technology training, investments in clean and green jobs training and funding for opportunity zones. EARN Maryland funds strategic industry partnerships of five or more employers and a wide array of other organizations, including nonprofits, higher education, local workforce development boards and local governments.
“As Maryland businesses continue to rebound from the economic impacts of COVID-19, it is important to ensure we are providing a wide array of resources,” said Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson. “Investing in and expanding this nationally recognized initiative is a common sense way to add another tool for employers to have the talent necessary to continue to thrive while providing meaningful career pathways to the middle class for all Marylanders.”
Partnerships funded through EARN provide in-demand, relevant training to unemployed, underemployed and incumbent workers based upon industry identified needs. Successful applicants will develop a comprehensive plan to bridge employer-identified skills gaps in a given industry while demonstrating the ability to address the holistic needs of workers and eliminate barriers to employment.
EARN Maryland funds more than 60 partnerships across the state in diverse, high-growth industries, such as information technology, health care, transportation and logistics and biotechnology. Nearly 7,000 individuals have obtained employment, and more than 9,500 incumbent workers have obtained new skills, certifications or credentials. EARN has been identified as a national best practice for its innovation in sector strategies by organizations like the National Skills Coalition and the Urban Institute. The program was also named one of the Top 25 programs in the 2018 Innovations in American Government Award competition by The Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation, a leading research center at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
For more information, visit: https://www.labor.maryland.gov/earn/.
