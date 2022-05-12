LONACONING — Egle Nursing and Rehab Center was one of two Maryland nursing facilities awarded a Certificate of Excellence by the Maryland Patient Safety Center for its work on the Center’s Clean Collaborative.
The Clean Collaborative is an initiative developed by the Patient Safety Center to improve facility cleanliness and reduce potential infections in long-term care settings. The Maryland Patient Safety Center developed the program during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to reduce transmissions.
For its efforts, Egle was also awarded $1,000 to celebrate with its staff.
The facility effort was led by Angel Cole, Egle’s infection control nurse. She credited the entire staff for their dedication to cleanliness and preventing facility-acquired infections.
Egle Nursing and Rehab Center is a five-star, 66 bed skilled nursing facility located in Lonaconing, Maryland. It sits on its campus next to the company’s newly opened 16 bed memory care assisted living, The Egle House.
