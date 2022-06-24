ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association has named Jessica Clark, an employee of Plamondon Hospitality Partners at Fairfield by Marriott Cumberland, a 2022 Sales Professional Star of the Year.
Winners were announced at the 32nd annual MHLA Stars of the Industry Awards held April 26 at the Sheraton Baltimore North in Towson.
Clark has served in this role for more than two years, and started as the COVID-19 pandemic upset the hospitality industry. Her knowledge of operations, in tandem with sales, maintained a positive momentum through the pandemic.
Under her guidance and sales acumen, Clark exceeded all 2021 financial goals set for the hotel in a pandemic year. She is always willing to jump in, without hesitation, and cover any operations duty needed without being asked.
“Plamondon Hospitality Partners is lucky to have Jessica on our team,” said Peter Plamondon Jr., co-president, Plamondon Hospitality Partners. “She has worked hard over the years to become an expert in the industry, and now, she consistently exceeds all expectations. Without a doubt, Jessica deserves this recognition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.