CUMBERLAND — Dollar Tree Inc. has announced the grand reopening of its Family Dollar store located at 35 Queen City Drive.
The 8,699-square-foot store is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 16.
The renovated store will offer a broader assortment of frozen and refrigerated food, a selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household and cleaning supplies, pet food, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, electronics, party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal items, home décor, crafting and school essentials, holiday gifts and toys.
The store will also now include $1 deals.
Shoppers can instantly receive digital coupons through Family Dollar’s Smart Coupons program.
