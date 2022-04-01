SALISBURY, Pa. — Tall Pines Distillery PA is a small family-owned and operated moonshine distillery in southern Somerset County, located at the edge of the Laurel Highlands and only a few miles from the highest peak in Pennsylvania. The distillery, Copperhead Bar, tasting room and gift shop are located within 200 miles of the major metropolitan areas of Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Tall Pines is the first legal moonshine distillery in Somerset County since Prohibition. The operators say they are “a different class of hillbilly,” and tout making moonshine from traditional recipes, the old-fashioned way. With 22 flavors from Huckleberry and Banana Foster to their traditional whiskeys/bourbon, they have something for everyone.
Event season at Tall Pines Distillery means live music, food trucks, alcohol slushies, moonshine cocktails, signature and traditional drinks on the first and third Friday and every Saturday, April through October.
The distillery is open seven days a week for tastings, tours, bottle sales and drinks.
