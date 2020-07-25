First Peoples donates to Lefty Grove park project

LONACONING — First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union recently contributed to the Lefty Grove Memorial Park project that features a replica of the first electronic scoreboard in baseball history, which debuted at Fenway Park in 1934, Grove’s first year with the Red Sox.
The boxscore comes from a game on Aug. 3, 1933, when Grove shut out the Yankees in New York. It was the first time that the Yankees had been shut out in 308 games, according to Lefty Grove Memorial Park Committee Chairman Bucky Shriver.
Grove struck out Babe Ruth three times in that game, once with the bases loaded, Shriver said. He also struck out Lou Gehrig twice in that game. In the 6th inning, the Yankees had two men on with only one out, with Ruth and Gehrig coming up to bat. Grove struck out them both out in succession, ending the inning.
