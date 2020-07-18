First United awards FBLA scholarship to Northern student

OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust has chosen Mackenzie J. Weimer of Northern Garrett High School as the recipient of its 2020 Future Business Leaders of America Scholarship.
Future Business Leaders of America is the high school division of Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. FBLA helps high school students prepare for careers in business and to assist them by becoming better employees and citizens. FBLA helps students develop leadership abilities, prepares them for entry into business-related occupations, and offers a setting where members compete at regional, state and national levels in business and technology curriculum.
Earlier this year, after hosting a FBLA special event, First United offered a scholarship opportunity to current members of the local chapter. In order to qualify for the $500 scholarship, applicants needed to be a current FBLA member; attend at least two FBLA meetings; attend at least two FBLA events and complete a 500 word essay explaining how participating in the Association has helped develop the skills and experience needed to help in the field of business. Mackenzie met all of these qualifications and provided a very professional and well-thought out essay.
Jason E. VanSickle, vice president and director of strategic growth, spearheads First United’s partnership with the local FBLA chapter.
First United Corporation operates one full-service commercial bank, First United Bank & Trust. The bank has a network of community offices in Garrett, Allegany, Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland, as well as Mineral, Berkeley, Harrison and Monongalia Counties in West Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.