MCHENRY — First United Bank & Trust’s choice to name the lobby in the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College was made with a clear purpose.
“The lobby is a gathering place,” said Carissa Rodeheaver, president, CEO and chair of the bank’s board. “It’s a place for our residents and visitors to share experiences, meet new people and enjoy a general sense of camaraderie while building relationships. First United values relationships.”
Richard Midcap, Garrett College president, praised First United’s “long record of community involvement and dedication to both Garrett County and Garrett College.”
“I appreciate First United’s impressive commitment to our community,” said Midcap, noting the company’s gifts to the STEM and PAC capital campaigns are “just the latest examples of that commitment in action.”
Rodeheaver said First United’s entire corporate family “believes our service extends to nurturing, helping and partnering with the people and organizations that strive to make our communities a better and safer place to live, work and play.”
Construction of the PAC is being jointly funded by the state and county. The Garrett College Foundation’s $2.5 million PAC endowment campaign is intended to offset operational and performance costs for the new facility.
“At First United, our vision is an uncommon commitment to service and solutions, and we have an unrivaled desire to enhance existing and provide new opportunities in the communities we serve,” said Jason Rush, First United’s chief operating officer. “We wanted to support the performing arts center through the campaign because we recognize that it, in turn, supports those same values.”
The PAC will serve Maryland’s only county without a performing arts center, a development that Rush indicated will greatly benefit the community.
“I believe the PAC will bring a level of access to the arts and cultural events that our community has not had before,” said Rush. “Access like this creates jobs and opportunities that attract new neighbors and build inclusive communities.
“Community programming that can be offered by a venue such as the PAC supports ways for children of all ages to enjoy and ultimately for businesses within the area to expand and thrive,” said Rush.
Cherie Krug, executive director of the Garrett College Foundation, lauded First United for its “community-minded spirit, seen once again through this very generous naming rights gift for our performing arts center.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.