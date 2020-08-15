First United Bank & Trust employee earns promotion

OAKLAND — Blake S. Walker has been promoted to vice president and commercial banking team leader at First United Bank & Trust.
“This promotion is well-deserved. It recognizes the important contributions Blake has made to the performance of the bank,” said Josh C. Bosley, vice president and director of lending. “Blake is a great team player, and his dedication to the customers and communities he serves can be seen daily, making him a true asset of the bank.”
Walker began his financial services career in 2011 as a pool teller at First United. After graduating from Frostburg State University, he was promoted to community office manager and then to commercial relationship manager.
He is a member of the Greater Grantsville Business Association and treasurer for the Grantsville Lions Club.
A Maryland Banking School’s Lilian T. Moffat Award recipient, Walker consistently presented excellent coursework while serving as an outstanding leader and role model for his fellow students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.