First United Bank & Trust employee earns promotion

OAKLAND — Blake S. Walker has been promoted to vice president and commercial banking team leader at First United Bank & Trust.

“This promotion is well-deserved. It recognizes the important contributions Blake has made to the performance of the bank,” said Josh C. Bosley, vice president and director of lending. “Blake is a great team player, and his dedication to the customers and communities he serves can be seen daily, making him a true asset of the bank.”

Walker began his financial services career in 2011 as a pool teller at First United. After graduating from Frostburg State University, he was promoted to community office manager and then to commercial relationship manager.

He is a member of the Greater Grantsville Business Association and treasurer for the Grantsville Lions Club. 

A Maryland Banking School’s Lilian T. Moffat Award recipient, Walker consistently presented excellent coursework while serving as an outstanding leader and role model for his fellow students. 

