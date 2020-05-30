OAKLAND — Financial Information Systems has announced First United Bank & Trust as one of the winners of its 2020 FIS Impact Awards program. In its fourth year, the program recognizes organizations that have used FIS technology in innovative ways to enhance customer experiences and drive tangible business results.
First United won for its innovative and collaborative work to build connectors for the FIS Code Connect gateway. Working with Cumberland developer Exclamation Labs, the software interface allows the bank’s core FIS services to communicate automatically with Provision, an identity access management system designed by Exclamation Labs. Provision provides hardened network security by enforcing user permissions across the bank’s numerous information technology systems. The new connectors allow real-time transactions, tracking every system user while producing audit-ready reports.
“We are impressed by the creativity, innovation and client focus shown by our clients each year of the Impact Awards program, and this year is no exception,” said Gary Norcross, FIS chairman, president and CEO. “We congratulate all of this year’s winners as well as the charitable causes they are supporting with their winning entries.”
“It’s an honor to be recognized by FIS, one of the world’s top providers of core financial services, for our collaborative effort on this project. Winning is great, but the resulting interface has also made my job, and my team’s job, much easier — transforming many of my former pain points into improved efficiencies for the business,” said First United Vice President and Chief Information Officer Matthew T. Growden.
Entries were judged independently by industry analyst Celent on the criteria of applied innovation, tangible return on investment and enhanced customer service. For all winning submissions, a $2,500 donation will be made to the charitable organizations chosen by each winner, through the FIS Foundation. First United has chosen to donate to the “I Can Swim” program, which provides free American Red Cross basic swimming and water safety instruction for all kindergarten children in Garrett County and is managed through the Garrett College Foundation.
“We’re very excited for our friends at First United. In addition to leading this technology project with FIS, Matt Growden and his team set the gold standard that community banks across the country follow. It’s unfortunate that due to COVID, we won’t see them accept the award in front of over 5,000 conference attendees, but that no less diminishes the impact and influence First United has on the industry,” said Jonathan M. Hutcherson, founder and CEO of Exclamation Labs.
