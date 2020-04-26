First United CEO honored as one of Top 100 Women

OAKLAND — Carissa Rodeheaver, CEO, president and chairwoman of the board of directors of First United Corp., has been named one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record.
First United Corp. is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of The Daily Record’s Maryland’s Top 100 Women, which was founded in 1996 to recognize outstanding achievements by women as demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring. A panel of business professionals and previous Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state reviewed the candidates and selected this year’s honorees.
“Being recognized by The Daily Record is an honor,” said Rodeheaver. “I am humbled to be included among the many accomplished women in our community and look forward to continuing to mentor the next generation of female leaders.”
“For 25 years The Daily Record has recognized high-achieving women in Maryland who are impacting their communities through leadership, service and mentoring. This year’s Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees continue in that tradition and their tremendous accomplishments distinguish them as outstanding,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “These women pay it forward, mentor and recognize the accomplishments of other women. The Daily Record is pleased to honor them during this 25th anniversary year.”
Award recipients will be honored at a gala event July 27 in Baltimore. Winners were profiled in a special magazine that is available at TheDailyRecord.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.