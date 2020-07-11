OAKLAND — First United Corp., a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, has released the results from the recent annual meeting proxy contest that occurred on June 11.
The company announced the reaffirmation of and vote that confirmed all its director candidates. Each of the company’s four nominees, John W. McCullough, John F. Barr, Brian R. Boal and Marisa A. Shockley, will each retain their seats on the board of directors. The vote tally was overwhelmingly in favor of all the company’s nominees and the results can be found in the 8-K released on June 17.
First United’s board is comprised of 11 directors who represent the various geographies where the Bank operates. The board values diversity of thought and gender and was recognized as a “Winning (W)” company by 2020 Women on Boards, the premier global education and advocacy campaign committed to increasing the number of women on corporate boards.
Carissa Rodeheaver, CEO, president and chairman of the board of directors, was named one of “Maryland’s Top 100 Women” by The Daily Record in 2020. “The board of directors was overwhelmed by the support of our local and institutional shareholders as our director nominees were re-elected by a large margin at our recent annual meeting,” said Rodeheaver. “The results confirmed the confidence that our shareholders place in our experienced and knowledgeable board and in their leadership as we continue to serve our communities and recover from the impact of COVID-19 and the challenges of these unprecedented times.”
The bank believes strongly in being a supportive community member and has played a pivotal role in helping its communities navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic uncertainties that have followed. In addition to ongoing initiatives to help the local, small business community and personal banking clients during these challenging times, the bank quickly adapted its resources and enabled processing of all Paycheck Protection Program loan applications received. First United has processed over 1,000 PPP loans, totaling over $146 million in funding and supporting nearly 17,000 local jobs. Additionally, the bank helped clients with the processing of over 600 loan modifications totaling over $222 million in the first half of 2020.
“First United Bank & Trust has been an icon in our community for decades. The Board, Management, and Associates understand the economics of our market area and the value of our local businesses. As a community bank headquartered in Western Maryland, their ability to customize financial solutions is a true asset to our local consumers and business owners,” said Jake Shade, president of the Board of Commissioners in Allegany County.
First United, through its current leadership, has consistently strengthened the bank’s balance sheet, improved margins, enhanced the diversification of both the bank’s revenue streams and loan book, all the while executing on efficiency and growth initiatives, returning a 23% increase in earnings per share in 2019. The strong profitability has enabled the bank to maintain and increase its quarterly dividend. These efforts continued as on June 18 the company declared a cash dividend of $.13 per share that will be payable on Aug. 3 to holders of record of the corporation’s common stock as of July 17.
First United remains the only bank headquartered in Western Maryland and continues to be a consistent resource for its local communities. The company’s efforts have a strong local economic impact, whether it is from the $200,000+ in annual, local contributions and donations, or the 300+ First United associates who annually donate over 45,000 hours in volunteerism and financial education outreach.
“For a community to be successful, it needs the appropriate mix of complementary business resources. Having a local independent bank that is nimble, efficient and engaged in the community is a critical asset. First United is that bank,” said Stuart Czapski, executive director of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.