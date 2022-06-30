OAKLAND — Executive Alliance recently named First United Corp. to the 20/20 Honor Roll: Gender Diversity in Maryland.
The Executive Alliance celebrates gender diversity in Maryland’s board rooms and promotes women leaders in Maryland by highlighting companies that include at least 20% women in their executive leadership and boards of directors. Honor roll companies include publicly traded companies headquartered in Maryland, the largest hospitals, colleges and universities and nonprofit organizations.
“It is an honor to be recognized by Executive Alliance for another year,” said Carissa L. Rodeheaver, First United chair, chief executive officer and president. “Our board and leadership team take diversity and inclusion seriously. Having an equal split of gender representation on our board, our leadership team is similarly diverse. This diversity has been essential to our role in executing our corporate strategy and managing risk. Mentorship is a natural component of our culture and provides our associates with opportunities for advancement and leadership.”
For a full list of the 48 companies being honored, visit executivealliance.org/event/20-20-honor-roll-gender-diversity-in-maryland-3.
