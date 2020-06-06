OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust has processed over 1,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans, totaling more than $146 million in funding supporting nearly 17,000 jobs throughout Allegany, Garrett, Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Berkeley, Monongalia and Harrison counties in West Virginia.
The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is intended to provide financial relief to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. First United works with its small business customers and clients on a wide range of support and alternatives, including waiving fees and handling payment deferrals and mortgage skip payments.
The addition of the Paycheck Protection Program added much-needed support for local businesses and their employees.
“We are thankful to be in a strong financial position, allowing us to help so many local businesses, their employees and families,” said Carissa A. Rodeheaver, president, CEO and chairman of First United. “The health and well-being of our local communities continues to be a priority at First United.”
Anyone interested in the program can visit MyBank.com/ppp or contact a local accountant or financial adviser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.