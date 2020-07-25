First United's Joyce Flinn appointed to Cyber Risk Institute Board of Directors

OAKLAND — Joyce Flinn, vice president and information security and disaster recovery officer at First United Bank & Trust, recently was appointed to the Cyber Risk Institute Board of Directors.
The Cyber Risk Institute is a nonprofit coalition of financial institutions and trade associations that work to protect the global economy by enhancing cybersecurity and resiliency through standardization. Their Cyber Profile tool is the benchmark for cybersecurity and resiliency in the financial services industry.
The ever evolving and concise list of assessment questions is curated based on the intersection of global regulations and cyber standards. CRI’s mission is to sharpen cybersecurity to protect the global economy. It does this by creating and updating a common framework for cyber security and resilience assessment.
Flinn began her career in financial services in the retail arena and moved to Loan Operations, Finance, Item Processing, IT, Risk Management and currently resides in the IT Department. She was appointed information security officer in 2001 and has also acted as the privacy and security officer at various times.
She assumed the responsibilities of disaster recovery in 2017.
Over the past 30 years, she’s assisted in multiple project implementations and conversions, including the implementation of the wide area network, core processing conversion, several mergers and acquisitions, a vendor management program, information security program, assisted in developing the enterprise risk management solution as well as the development of subsequent frameworks.
She currently chairs First United’s cybersecurity committee and implemented the cybersecurity program. She recently assumed responsibility for vendor management and operational risk assessments.
She lives in Oakland with her husband, Gene. They have three daughters and a grandson. Joyce is on the board of the Community Trust Foundation, co-chairs the Garrett Regional Health Center’s Gala Committee, and participates in various volunteer organizations throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.