OAKLAND — Carissa Rodeheaver, chief executive officer, president and chairman of the board of directors of First United Corp., has been named for the second time as one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record.
Maryland’s Top 100 Women was founded in 1996 to recognize outstanding achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring. More than 1,700 women have been presented with the honor over the years.
“Being recognized by The Daily Record is an honor,” said Rodeheaver. “I am humbled to be included among the many accomplished women in our state and am gratified to serve my community and to mentor the next generation of leaders.”
“This year’s Maryland’s Top 100 Women work hard, play hard and create better lives for their teams, their networks and their families. They are inclusive change agents who are not afraid to face adversity and stand up for what they believe,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “Their community impact and commitment to mentoring are outstanding. We at The Daily Record are proud to honor them.”
Award recipients were honored at a reception and awards celebration event on May 9 in Baltimore. Winners will also be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the May 10 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com.
