ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s first responders are getting a boost in their wireless communications with the addition of new, purpose-built FirstNet cell sites and other network enhancements statewide.
The new infrastructure is a part of the FirstNet network expansion taking place across the state, bringing increased coverage, capacity and capabilities for public safety.
“I am excited to see FirstNet expanding coverage and tower sites in the state of Maryland,” said Pete Landon, director of Maryland Governor’s Office of Homeland Security. “As a retired lieutenant colonel of Maryland State Police, and still an end user, I continue to work with allied law enforcement agencies and first responders across the state. Given Maryland’s diverse geography, from beaches to mountains and the vast Chesapeake Bay, FirstNet’s innovative technology brings us to a whole new level of connectivity and reliability.”
FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It’s built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) — an independent agency within the federal government.
That’s why AT&T has a responsibility unlike any other network provider. And unlike commercial networks, FirstNet provides real, dedicated mobile broadband when needed with always-on priority and preemption for first responders.
Building upon AT&T’s current and planned investments in Maryland we’re actively extending the reach of FirstNet to give agencies large and small the reliable, unthrottled connectivity and modern communications tools they need. Currently well ahead of schedule, the FirstNet build has already brought Maryland’s first responders:
Purpose-built network enhancements — Eight new FirstNet cell sites have launched, including:
• Allegany County: This new site in Cumberland offers new coverage around Brown Avenue and Adelaide Avenue near the Army National Guard Recruiting Station.
• Garrett County: This new site in Oakland provides new coverage around Sang Run Road and Bray School Road.
It’s the latest round of new FirstNet sites to be publicly announced in Maryland following Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to opt into FirstNet in September 2017, to advance its public safety broadband communications with FirstNet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.