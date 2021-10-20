CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Forest Service is accepting applications for approximately $13 million to support market innovation in wood products and wood energy.
The 2022 Wood Innovations Grant Program and the 2022 Community Wood Grant Program funds are designed to develop and expand the use of wood products and strengthen emerging wood energy markets that support sustainable forest management — particularly in areas of high wildfire risk.
The Community Wood Grant Program helps fund the costs of installing wood energy systems or building innovative wood product facilities. Grants address the nationwide challenge of reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires, disease and pest infestations by retaining or expanding markets for excess biomass and low-value logs removed during forest management activities.
The application period for both grant programs closes Jan. 19, 2022.
Since 2015, the grant programs have provided more than $62 million to 288 recipients to support wood products and wood energy projects.
The Forest Service will share information and answer questions during a webinar Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. For more information, visit the Forest Service Wood Innovations website.
