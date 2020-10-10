Frankfort alumna launches company

CUMBERLAND — A Frankfort High School graduate has launched a linen company that features a first-of-its-kind product she says will renovate the standard bed sheet.
Sierra Wallizer, founder and CEO of Kite Linens, says the sheet she created never comes untucked.
“In designing our product, we considered every possible gripe a person might have with their sheets,” she said.
Wallizer said her company conducted a survey of people who slept with a fixed sheet and top sheet. It identified three issues — users have to retuck sheets every time when making the bed; they’re not able to sleep how they want; and complained that fitted sheets slip off the user’s mattress.
Wallizer said anyone can benefit from using the product and cited a 2001 study that concluded making the bed can “adversely affect one’s health” because most beds are low to the floor and making them “requires constant lumbar flexion, predisposing to chronic low-back pain.”
“Kite Linens reduces the need to bend down while making the bed because of its unique and patent-pending top sheet design,” she said in a news release. “This eliminates the possibility of sheets coming untucked, thus eliminating the task of retucking the sheets when making the bed.”
Wallizer was born in Cumberland, raised in Ridgeley, West Virginia, and graduated from West Virginia University in 2011.
She moved to New York City soon after graduation and worked nine years as a software sales professional.
She said the design was invented inside her 650-square-foot apartment.
For more information about Kite Linens, visit the website www.kitelinens.com, call 917-716-2269 or email hello@kitelinens.com. The company is also on social media at facebook.com/kitelinens and Instagram @kitelinens.
