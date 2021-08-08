MCHENRY, Md. — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce has elected its 2021-2022 board of directors and officers.
Board members include Merlin Beitzel, Beitzel Corp.; Brian Brenneman, Goodwill Retirement Community; Paul Cornish, Patriot Automotive Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram; Andrew Fike, Oak-Mar Motel and 3rd Street Diner; Laura Fike, Garrett Mentors Inc.; Chris Fredlock, C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A.; Liz Georg, Deep Creek Title Group; Steve Green, High Mountain Sports; Mike Koch, FireFly Farms Creamery & Market; Patty Manown Mash, Pine Lodge Steakhouse; Kristi Newsome, The Rodeheaver Group, P.C.; Chris Nichols, Deep Creek Lake Lions; Lisa Ratliff, Wisp Resort; Phil Rodeheaver, First United Bank & Trust; and Steve Stuck, Oakland Oil & Propane and Deep Creek Fireplace & Outdoor Store.
Officers elected by the board of directors are Andrew Fike, chair; Cornish, vice chair; Brenneman, treasurer; and Mash, secretary.
The chamber thanked retiring board members Tim Bender of Byco Enterprises Inc.; Linda Carr of CLS Ventures Inc.; and Richard Midcap of Garrett College for their service.
