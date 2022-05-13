MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate it 25th anniversary with the annual membership meeting and dinner, sponsored by First United Bank & Trust, June 2 in the McHenry Lodge at Wisp Resort.
The cash bar reception with appetizers starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m.
The program will feature the announcement of the Volunteer of the Year Award, Diplomat of the Year and the winner of the Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award. New members of the chamber board of directors will be announced in addition to the slate of board officers for 2022-23.
Each attendee will receive a commemorative gift and people are encouraged to wear their company-branded apparel. Reservations are required by May 27 at visitdeepcreek.com/events/details/annual-membership-meeting-dinner-2022-36797 or call Holly Lane at 301-387-6171.
Additional sponsors include Clear Mountain Bank, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Premier Power Solutions, Bear Creek Traders, First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union, Green Acres Garden Center & Flower Basket, Mon Health System, Railey Realty & Railey Vacations, Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales, UPMC Western Maryland, The Garrett County Republican, 1 Real Estate Source LLC & Humberson Homes LLC, Brookfield Renewable, Chessie Federal Credit Union, David Jochynek — State Farm and Riggleman’s & Sons Flooring.
