MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2020 Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award.
The award, given in honor of Helmuth and Evelyn Heise, is presented to a local entrepreneur(s) for contributions to the economic growth of Garrett County. The award will be presented at the chamber’s annual dinner on June 4.
Eligible nominees are business owners, including partners/families, who originated, developed and/or significantly expanded their business.
Criteria for the award includes having a willingness to take risks with the possibility of losing all, being involved in the community, having high ethical standards, being a member of the chamber; and having demonstrated leadership by overcoming a formidable problem that threatened the business’s existence; showing business acumen through embarking on a creative, insightful or overlooked opportunity that makes important contributions to the business environment; or showing substantive community impact.
To obtain a nomination form, contact Nick Sharps at 301-387-5237 or nick@garrettchamber.com or visit visitdeepcreek.com/pages/Awards#heise.
Nominations must be returned by April 10 at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.