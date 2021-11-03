MCHENRY — The next Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Business Before Hours will be an update on the state’s strategies for promoting tourism Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. in the Crawford Room at Wisp Resort. The event will feature Tom Riford, assistant secretary overseeing the Marketing and Communications Division, including the Office of Film, Tourism and the Arts for the Maryland Department of Commerce.
Liz Fitzsimmons, managing director of the Office of Tourism at the Maryland Department of Commerce, will be the featured speaker.
The event is sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration and Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales.
Reservations can be made at visitdeepcreek.com or by contacting Holly at the chamber at 301-387-6171 or holly@garrettchamber.com.
The Business Before Hours programs are bimonthly events that focus on specific topics with formal presentations.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for each forum. For more information, contact the chamber at 301-387-4386 or nick@garrettchamber.com.
