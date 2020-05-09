MCHENRY — Deep Creek Fireplace & Outdoor Store will host the first virtual Business After Hours for the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce on May 14 from 4:30 to 5:30 pm.
The event will take place on Zoom where attendees will be broken up into several “rooms.” Each room will meet for about 10 minutes and then attendees are switched at random to a different room. The event is free.
Those who wish to attend may register at visitdeepcreek.com or contact Holly Lane at holly@garrettchamber.com.
