MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce recently elected its 2022-2023 board of directors and officers.
Board members include Brian Brenneman, Goodwill Retirement Community; Paul Cornish, Patriot Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM; Andrew Fike, Oak-Mar Motel and 3rd St. Diner; Laura Fike, Garrett Mentors Inc.; Chris Fredlock. C&S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A.; Liz Georg, Deep Creek Title Group; Steve Green, High Mountain Sports; Mike Koch, FireFly Farms Creamery & Market; Patty Manown Mash, Pine Lodge Steakhouse; Kristi Newsome, The Rodeheaver Group, P.C.; Chris Nichols, Deep Creek Lake Lions; Lisa Ratliff, Wisp Resort; Phil Rodeheaver, First United Bank & Trust; Steve Stuck, Oakland Oil & Propane and Deep Creek Fireplace & Outdoor Store; and Julie Yoder, Garrett College.
The board elected officers Andrew Fike, chair; Steve Stuck, vice chair; Kristi Newsome, treasurer; and Laura Fike, secretary.
The chamber is governed by a 15-member volunteer board of directors. Each year, one-third of the board is up for election by the chamber membership.
At the annual membership meeting, the chamber thanked retiring board member Merlin Beitzel of Beitzel Corp. for his 15 years of service.
The annual membership meeting and dinner was sponsored by First United Bank & Trust, Clear Mountain Bank, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Premier Power Solutions, Bear Creek Traders, First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union, Green Acres Garden Center & Flower Basket, Mon Health System, Railey Realty & Railey Vacations, Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales, UPMC Western Maryland, The Garrett County Republican, 1 Real Estate Source LLC & Humberson Homes LLC, Brookfield Renewable, Chessie Federal Credit Union, David Jochynek-State Farm, Deep Creek Marina LLC, Riggleman’s & Sons Flooring and The Rodeheaver Group, PC.
