Garrett County father and sons build log cabins and a family legacy

OAKLAND — A successful business based in Garrett County is a true family operation.
Second generation contractor Andy Tvardzik sold his construction business and went into business with his sons, building log cabins at Deep Creek Lake.
Cedar Ridge Log Homes and Construction builds high-end vacation and second homes in the mountains. Tvardzik serves as chief operating officer, his son Andrew is chief executive officer and son Samuel is chief financial officer. Both men are his business partners.
Tvardzik’s two other sons, Steven and Timmy, are also involved in the business. His sons say they learned about grit and the value of hard work from their father.
Andy Tvardzik said he never dreamed of having a legacy business. He attributes the family’s success to working with business coach Sabrina Starling, author of “Hire the Best” series.
Andy Tvardzik is a second-generation carpenter with over 34 years of experience in the construction trades. He spent over 22 years as a general contractor, delivering residential and commercial projects on time and on budget.
He also has many years of experience refurbishing older homes, specializing in creating a contemporary look without compromising the value of the home. He has built the solid reputation of Cedar Ridge on strong, trusting relationships with clients, and constructive partnerships with vendors and subcontractors.
