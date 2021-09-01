OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Silver Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for its commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.
Get With The Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist health care professionals in providing the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients.
“GRMC is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival after a stroke,” said Kendra Thayer, senior vice president of patient care services and chief operating officer. “Get With The Guidelines-Stroke makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for stroke patients.”
Each year, program participants apply for the recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, participants provide education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation once at home.
“We are pleased to recognize Garrett Regional Medical Center for their commitment to stroke care,” said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, national chair of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of acute stroke services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
Get With The Guidelines provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines. The program has touched the lives of more than 9 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org/quality.
