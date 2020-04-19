OAKLAND — Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the vacation rental unit market, Garrett County commissioners have authorized an accommodation tax deferral.
Tax payments due April 21 are deferred until June 30. Those due May 21 can be paid until July 31. Payments due June 21 are deferred until Aug. 31.
Those companies, groups and individuals who opt for the deferred payment option will not be charged interest or penalties. Those opting for prompt payment will not be eligible for a discount.
“As a county, we need to help local businesses in this time of need. This is just one small measure we can take to help ease the cash flow burdens many in the hospitality industry are facing,” said Commission Chairman Paul Edwards.
For a copy of the official deferral letter, visit: https://www.garrettcounty.org/resources/commissioners/pdf/Accommodation-Tax-Deferral.pdf
For the information about COVID-19, visit garrettcounty.org/covid-19.
