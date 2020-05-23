OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center has been named a 2020 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
The annual ranking of rural hospitals throughout the United States is determined using the iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX. This marks the second year in a row that GRMC has received the honor. “Being designated again as a top 100 Rural and Community Hospital is really a tribute to our staff,” said Mark Boucot, president and CEO. “It is rewarding to see their hard work and dedication recognized at this level. The quality care we provide to the community is a reflection of the hospital’s mission to treat every patient like family.”
Top performers are recognized for excelling at managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction and operating at a lower cost than their peers.
“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction. It’s a pleasure to be able to recognize this year’s recipients,” said Michael Topchik, national leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
In November, GRMC was recognized by The Chartis Center for Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health for overall excellence in outcomes. GRMC is one of Maryland’s top performing hospitals with the lowest readmission rate and lowest occurrence of hospital-acquired conditions in the state. In addition, GRMC has a surgical site infection rate of 0.08%, far below the national average of 1.9%. It also has one of the lowest decision-to-departure times for emergency room visits among Maryland hospitals.
The complete list of this year’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.