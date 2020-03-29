OAKLAND — In an effort to expand access to mental health care, Sheppard Pratt Health System is partnering with Garrett Regional Medical Center to provide telepsychiatry services to patients in their emergency department, inpatient units and Health and Wellness Services.
Demand for mental health services is at an all-time high and more than half of all U.S. counties do not have access to a mental health professional.
“Access to mental health professionals and services continues to be the greatest barrier for treatment in our country,” said Dr. Todd Peters, vice president and chief medical officer of Sheppard Pratt Health System. “By partnering with Garrett Regional Medical Center, we can provide people with greater access to comprehensive mental health care in Western Maryland and its surrounding communities and help them return to their daily lives.”
GRMC patients will have real-time consultation appointments with Sheppard Pratt psychiatrists and licensed mental health providers via secure video conferencing to assess their behavioral health needs and provide therapy and medication management. Patients will speak with psychiatrists who are located on the Towson campus. Sheppard Pratt has a suite of rooms dedicated to its telepsychiatry program equipped with monitors, cameras and microphones.
“We are excited to partner with Sheppard Pratt, a leader in behavioral health care, to provide our patients with timely access to experienced providers and high-quality mental health care,” said Kendra Thayer, senior vice president of patient care and chief operating officer of Garrett Regional Medical Center.
