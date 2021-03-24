OAKLAND — Dr. Lynda Dougherty, a colorectal specialty surgeon at Garrett Regional Medical Center who owns and operates Deep Creek Colon and Rectal Surgery in Oakland, will be a co-moderator and speaker during a national webinar to be held at the end of April.
Surgeons from throughout the U.S. will attend the virtual event, “Alternate Career Options: From the Big Apple to Small Town America,” produced by the American Society of Colon & Rectal Surgeons.
Dougherty was invited by ASCRS for the session “Head for the Hills.” Her move from a busy practice in suburban Washington, one of the most congested areas in the country, to Garrett County, one of Maryland’s most rural communities, enables her to contribute an interesting perspective to the webinar’s content.
Colorectal surgeons are scarce in smaller towns and rural areas, in part because of perceived barriers to developing a successful practice. The webinar will explore how establishing a private practice or developing a colorectal surgical practice in a more rural, underserved area may be a viable career option and offer significant rewards for both the surgeon and the patients in the community they serve. Colorectal surgeons in these practices often accrue intangible benefits, such as heightened career satisfaction and enhanced enjoyment of life, and it may also be a hedge against career burn-out.
“Moving our family to Garrett County from the Washington suburbs was one of the best decisions my husband and I made, from both a professional perspective and from the perspective of being parents to two busy teens,” Dougherty said. “My practice is thriving and I truly enjoy treating the people who live in Garrett Regional Medical Center’s service area and beyond. I am the only colorectal specialist between Morgantown, West Virginia, and Frederick, Maryland, so I have patients traveling for care on a regular basis.”
Dougherty is a fellow of the American Society of Colon & Rectal Surgery and the American College of Surgeons and served as president of the Chesapeake Colorectal Society from 2017 to 2018.
Upon relocating to Garrett County in 2018, she and her family became supporters of HART for Animals, the Deep Creek Winter Sports Team, Cindy’s Fund, Garrett Regional Medical Center and other community events and organizations.
