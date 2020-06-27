MCHENRY — For the first three quarters of FY20, Garrett County was on track for another record-breaking year for tourism.
Prior to COVID-19, tourism metrics in Garrett County were on the rise for the 10th straight year, including accommodations collections, heads on beds, admissions and amusements tax collections, visitors center guests and visitors to the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce’s website, visitdeepcreek.com.
According to the Maryland Office of Tourism, for the first three quarters of the fiscal year, July 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020, Garrett County was one of only five counties in the state to see an increase in tourism sales tax revenues compared to -3.4% for the state.
The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, as the destination marketing organization for the county, attributes the continued growth in tourism to their strategic and effective marketing efforts.
Since fiscal year 2010, the beginning of the recovery from the Great Recession, Garrett County has seen a 73% increase in accommodations sales, a 108% increase in accommodations tax collections paid by visitors to the county, an 85% increase in heads on beds, a 52% increase in admissions and amusement collections and a 146% increase in visitors to the chamber’s website, visitdeepcreek.com.
