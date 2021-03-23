CARLISLE, Pa. — The Giant Co. will donate 3,000 hams to 13 partner food banks across four states as it continues its work to feed the hungry.
To further make a difference in the communities it serves, Giant and Martin’s team members will also spend time volunteering at each food bank to help prepare for the season.
“At the Giant Co., we believe every family should be able to share a meal and want to do all that we can to help fill empty plates,” said Jessica Groves, social impact manager, The Giant Co. “We continue to hear from our food bank partners that the number of families seeking support and assistance remains high. As a company committed to ending hunger, it is our hope that this donation provides a bit of relief to both our partners and to families facing food insecurity.”
The Maryland Food Bank’s Western Branch in Hagerstown is among the facilities to receive a shipment of hams for distribution.
Customers also have the chance to help their neighbors in need by donating their free ham certificate to their local food bank through April 4.
