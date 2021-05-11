OAKLAND — Glamour Ray Salon and Apparel, 13223 Garrett Highway, recently held a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony, with local officials in attendance.
Oakland Mayor Jay Moyer and Fred Gregg, president of the Greater Oakland Business Association, gathered with other local dignitaries, including County Commissioners Paul Edwards, Jim Hinebaugh and Larry Tichnell, to congratulate Debbie Raynovich on her new venture.
Raynovich has been a hairstylist in Oakland for many years and was recently presented with an opportunity to open her own salon and boutique. “The town of Oakland and GOBA appreciate her investment in our community and wish her great success,” Nicole McCullough, Oakland business coordinator, said in an emailed press release.
The full-service salon and boutique offers hair care for the entire family, nail services, pedicures and specialty gifts.
To book an appointment or get more information, call 301-616-9983.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.