CUMBERLAND — Debbie Grimm, manager of the Cumberland office of Perry Wellington Realty, was recently named a member of the Distinct Presidents Club as top sales agent in the company and also The Shining Star Award for 2022.
Grimm is a lifelong resident of Allegany County and has been consistently active as a full-time agent for almost four decades as well as a company manager for over half of that time.
She has been president of the Historic Highland’s Board of Realtors for two separate terms, named Community Service Agent on two separate occasions and also had the honor of being named Realtor of the Year by the board. She holds licenses in Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Grimm serves as vice president of the Allegany County Historical Society. She also was appointed to the Allegany County Women’s Commission and is a member of the Women’s Civic’s Club and Western Maryland Health System Auxiliary.
