OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Kendra Thayer recently spoke at the American Hospital Association Rural Health Care Leadership Conference in Arizona on the use of telemedicine to bring behavioral health services to rural communities through partnerships with larger behavioral health providers.
Thayer worked with Dr. Deepak Prabhakar, chief of medical staff outpatient services at Sheppard Pratt Health System, and Jennifer Weiss Wilkerson, Sheppard Pratt’s vice president and chief strategy officer, in creating a presentation focused on the partnership GRMC has with Sheppard Pratt. The presentation focused on using telemedicine to enable practitioners from larger health centers to assist rural providers in assessing and evaluating patients, developing patient treatment plans and assisting with medication therapy and follow-up recommendations.
Sheppard Pratt and GRMC have been working together to provide comprehensive behavioral health services to the people in Maryland’s most rural county for the past several years. The ongoing collaboration between GRMC and Sheppard Pratt has elevated the care provided at GRMC’s behavioral health clinic and given the patients in GRMC’s service area access to specialty care rarely found in rural areas.
The AHA presentation focused on the hospital-based partnership and the subsequent return on investment realized through improved patient experience, improved provider experience and improved outcomes with alternatives to emergency room visits. The presentation discussed how partnerships can help with staffing shortages in mental health fields by having more bandwidth with telemedicine.
GRMC partnered with Sheppard Pratt in 2019 to expand mental health care in the region through telepsychiatry services. Telepsychiatry provides a convenient alternative to waiting months for an appointment or having to travel to receive psychiatric care. Sheppard Pratt uses secure video conferencing to connect patients with psychiatrists in their medical center.
“Our affiliation with Sheppard Pratt has had a significant impact on our community in general and more specifically the patients we serve,” said Thayer. “Telemedicine has enabled us to bring a level of behavioral health care to our area that was unheard of prior to our collaboration with Sheppard Pratt. Many behavioral health patients were forced to travel to receive the care they needed. Many also went without care, because traveling was not possible. Sheppard Pratt works seamlessly with our staff to ensure the best patient care, and the impact has been and continues to be significant.”
GRMC’s regional behavioral health center, Family Health & Wellness Services, provides comprehensive behavioral health counseling. Staff at the center includes a mental health nurse practitioner, licensed clinical professional counselor, masters level social worker and a licensed practical nurse.
For more information, call 301-533-2190.
