OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center physician Edward Soriano recently spoke as a guest lecturer at the American Osteopathic College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation’s mid-year conference in Tampa, Florida.
Soriano, director of the Integrative Pain Management Center at GRMC and Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, West Virginia, presented a lecture on Neurological Dysfunction of the Hand: An Anatomic and Electrodiagnostic Review. Medical students, residents and specialists in physical medicine and rehabilitation from across the country attended the conference. The specialized branch of medicine emphasizes the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of individuals with physical disabilities.
“Speaking before my esteemed colleagues on such a relevant topic was a great experience,” Soriano said. “When people think of issues with the hand, the first thought is carpal tunnel syndrome. But hand issues can be quite complex. Systemic neurological disease can often initially present with symptoms in the hand. Understanding that and choosing appropriate treatment protocols is key to providing the best care possible.”
Soriano has over 20 years of experience in pain management and is dual board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and pain management with special interest in spine-related disorders. The Integrative Pain Management Center uses a nonopioid approach to pain management, emphasizing patient participation in the creation of care plans that use clinical treatments along with massage therapy and acupuncture. Treatment includes a focus on exercise, proper diet, smoking cessation and the patient’s mental health.
For more information, call 301-533-4290.
