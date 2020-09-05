GRMC recognized among top 5 hospitals in the state

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center has been named a top hospital for patient experience by Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading publication of the health care industry.
GRMC was among the top five hospitals recognized for patient experience in the state of Maryland. Other Maryland hospitals to make the list include John Hopkins Hospital and Mercy Medical Center, both in Baltimore; Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin; and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda.
“It is our mission at GRMC to treat each patient like a member of our own family,” said Mark Boucot, president and CEO. “It is that personal level of care that makes a difference to our patients. Being recognized at this level is a testament to our dedicated staff and the incredible work they do every day. Even through these challenging times, we continuously strive to deliver excellent health care to our community.”
Becker’s Hospital Review used data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems and other information from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to find the top hospitals in each state. HCAHPS is a nationally conducted survey that hospitals use to assess how patients perceive a recent hospital stay. Patients are polled on several topics, including nurse and doctor communication, responsiveness of hospital staff and communication about medicine, discharge information and care transition.
Of the five Maryland hospitals listed, only Garrett Regional Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center received five-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“All of the statistics that reflect the excellent care we provide here at Garrett Regional Medical Center — the lowest readmission rate in the state, the top rated hospital in the state for reducing hospital-acquired conditions, a surgical site infection rate far lower than the national average — stem in part from the input our frontline staff provides on issues they see on a daily basis,” Boucot said.
