RIDGELEY, W.Va. — A favorite stop for many outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen is reopening in Ridgeley under new ownership.
Bob’s Guns and Bows closed suddenly due to the death of owner Bob McCullough. The store, located at 69 Potomac St., is being reopened by Rob and Stephanie Fout as The Gun Shop.
Rob Fout said he grew up hunting and fishing with his dad, and he grew to love the shooting sports and frequented local gun shops, and made friends with many of the owners.
Rob Fout said Mulligan’s Gun Shop in Ridgeley was a favorite stop of his due to its convenient location and his desire to learn from owner Terry Mulligan. Fout said he “spent many evenings negotiating trades with Terry and Bob McCullough,” who purchased Mulligan’s business in 2015.
The Fouts purchased the building and inventory from Debbie McCullough in 2021 with the intention of selling the property. With no buyers after nine months on the market, the couple decided to reopen The Gun Shop in Ridgeley.
Rob Fout made his first dollar from the business in a sale to Terry Mulligan on Aug. 23.
“Terry’s presence at the business he started over 30 years ago is always welcome,” Rob Fout said.
Rob Fout is a Keyser native who lives in Fountain with his wife and three daughters.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting for The Gun Shop is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m.
