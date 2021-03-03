LAVALE — Joe Headley has been named the National Jet Co. Inc. Employee of the Year for 2020.
Headley was selected by the employees of the company for his dedication and outstanding performance.
After excelling in the Micro-Drilling Department, Headley transitioned into a lead role within the Wire Electrical Discharge Machining Department.
He is a dedicated and hardworking employee, according to Sam Griffith, company president. Headley has been with the company for six years.
He was named Employee of the Year in 2018 as well. He resides in Cumberland with his wife, Theresa.
National Jet is an international leader in micro-hole drilling located in LaVale.
