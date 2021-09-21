OAKLAND — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Healy Insurance Group Inc., formerly Kight’s Insurance, in Oakland.
Local dignitaries, including Garrett County Commissioners Paul C. Edwards and Jim Hinebaugh; Kim Durst from Garrett County Business Development; and Fred Gregg, Pat Franc and Nicole McCullough from the Greater Oakland Business Association gathered to congratulate new owner and company president Joe Healy and thank him for his investment in the county.
Chair of the Garrett County Diplomats Connor Norman and fellow committee members Julie Bosley Mead and Emily Tobin presented Healy with a First Dollar of Profit Certificate to commemorate the occasion.
After the ceremony, Healy presented a donation for Landon’s Library to Brian Boal and a donation for Cindy’s Fund to Brenda Brosnihan.
“I’d like to thank all who attended the grand opening and all their support,” said Healy.
Healy Insurance Group Inc. specializes in auto, home, business, life, health insurance and Medicare supplements. Erie Insurance is the primary carrier, along with others.
The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or policyholders may visit the website healyinsurancegroup.com to make a payment or file a claim.
Healy said the firm will support community and youth organizations and use other local businesses for services and products when possible.
Kight’s Insurance Inc. was established by Tom Kight in 1950, with Frank Kight operating the company starting in the 1990s.
Healy is a lifelong resident of Garrett County and worked for Kight’s Insurance since 2007. He is has been a licensed agent in Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia since 2004.
