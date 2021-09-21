The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce celebrates the grand opening of Healy Insurance Group Inc., formerly Kight’s Insurance, in Oakland. From the left are Emily Tobin, Pat Franc, County Commissioner Jim Hinebaugh, Chris Funk, Kim Durst, Connor Norman, Fred Gregg, owner Joe Healy, Nicole McCullough, Erica Healy, Jack Healy, Jeff McCauley, Linda Miller, Justin Gregory, Amanda Lewis, Julie Mead, Brian Boal, Brady Duricko and Brenda Brosnihan. Joe Healy presented a donation for Landon’s Library and Cindy’s Fund. Healy Insurance Group specializes in auto, home, business, life, health insurance and Medicare supplements. Erie Insurance is the primary carrier. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Healy worked for Kight’s Insurance since 2007 and has been a licensed agent in Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia since 2004.