As businesses continue to open after the immediate pandemic crises and the vaccine is more readily available to everyone, we are starting to see increasing hiring problems. One would think that there would naturally be more job seekers with unemployment benefits coming to an end.
Not so.
Other circumstances are causing potential employees to stay away from the work scene. A significant factor is what we will call the “human element.” During the pandemic, individuals were home and had time to focus on their families. People were making decisions on what was most important in their lives, many realizing that taking care of the ones they loved was at the top of their list.
Many of us, who were working, questioned those staying at home and why they chose to collect unemployment insurance. We find the answer, for many, in a recent census report. This report states that one in five adults said that “they were not working because COVID-19 disrupted their child care arrangements.” With bills to pay and the uncertainty of where the money would come from, it was easier for these caregivers to stay at home and use the UI as a source of income.
Their families benefited from their “not” collecting a paycheck from an employer. Even though unemployment benefits have lessened or stopped, what we are seeing is that people are happy to stay at home, even though there is less money.
A shift
During the start of the pandemic, when “stay-at-home” mandates were in place, those who were employees were staying in their current jobs, even though some may have been unhappy.
Economic times were uncertain, and new employment opportunities, unknown.
A recent survey shows that when 2021 rolled around, employees with jobs decided it was time for a change, and over 50% of working adults were looking for a new job.
Challenges
Talking with Joshua Malmevik, who is a friend and a hiring specialist, shed more light on current issues that we face in the hiring process. “It really is a ‘job-seekers market’ when it comes to employment. There are people who are being hyper-selective in their choice of jobs.
You think they would be desperate, but they are stringing employers along, waiting to get the best offer. People don’t have the incentive to jump at the first job,” said Malmevik.
He continues, “Another issue with the hiring decision is that the potential employee accepts multiple job offers, goes through background checks and onboarding, and then doesn’t inform any of the companies who they do not choose to go with. Many companies are getting ghosted, expecting the new hires to show up for work, and no one does. Money is being lost on several fronts, and employers are getting burned.” Onboarding can be a costly process.
What can we do?
Employee retention is the first step.
If you have employees, it is vital to let them know how important they are to you and the customers or clients you serve. If you are offering incentives for new hires, be sure to extend these same incentives to the faithful souls who have been with you through these trying times. If you really look at their performance, most have had to do the job of several people just to keep up.
Burnout is real. Do what you can to safeguard your employees against this. Monitor yourself and your workload, as well. Self-care is of utmost importance for you and your employees. Be sure the basics are being met; there are consequences to not taking breaks and having downtime.
Recruiting and caring
Let potential new employees know that you care about them and their future. Many of the candidates I interview, tell me they are looking for a new “work home.” A sense of trust and belonging is essential. Individuals are being more selective and for a good reason. They will be spending a large portion of their week with their co-workers and want to make sure that they and their new “work family” are a fit.
Heidi Shadel is a Cumberland business owner and graduate of Frostburg State University with a masters in business administration. Connect with her on LinkedIn, follow her on Twitter at Heidi Shadel @heidiann73 or email her at heidi@atr-hr.com.
