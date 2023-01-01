As the new year approaches, many of us find ourselves thinking about the things we want to change in our lives, both personally and professionally. Whether it’s finally getting in shape, saving more money, improving our relationships or ramping up our working skills, starting afresh holds great promise. However, it’s important to remember that setting unrealistic goals can be just as unproductive as setting none at all.
Like any list of goals, your New Year’s resolutions should ideally follow the SMART criteria of goal-setting. That means setting specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound goals. Instead of resolving to “lose weight,” for example, consider specifying that you will “lose 10 pounds in the next three months by exercising three times a week and eating a balanced diet.” This goal is specific (losing 10 pounds), measurable (by tracking your progress with a scale and fitness tracker), achievable (with the combination of exercise and diet), relevant (to your overall health and well-being) and time-bound (three months).
Another key to success is breaking your goals into smaller, more manageable steps. Instead of overhauling your entire lifestyle at once, focus on making small changes that add to big results. For example, if your goal is to save more money, start by cutting back on unnecessary expenses and setting aside a certain amount each month. As you get more comfortable with these changes, you can gradually increase your savings and work toward your larger goal.
If you are thinking of improving your employment skills or changing careers, set time boundaries and be sure to meet these. If you feel you’re in a slump, reach out to local colleges and take a class or two. It’s affordable and may open up new opportunities.
Ultimately, the key to making New Year’s resolutions stick is to be both kind to yourself and realistic about what you can achieve. Instead of feeling discouraged by missteps and setbacks, use the occasional failure to evaluate how you can improve. By setting SMART goals and taking small, consistent steps toward them, you can create lasting change and start the new year on the right foot.
Heidi Shadel is a Cumberland business owner and graduate of Frostburg State University with a master’s degree in business administration. Connect with her on LinkedIn, follow her on Twitter at Heidi Shadel @heidiann73 or email her at heidi@atr-hr.com.
Sources: SMART Goals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.