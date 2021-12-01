As we are ending a second year of COVID lockdowns and an increase in time working from home in a more casual work environment, does professionalism still matter? On top of that how should we define basic professionalism?
1. Walk and talk like a professional. You don’t have to be charismatic or an extrovert to “act” like a professional. How you walk into your office, your body positioning on a video chat, or the tone of your voice on a phone call all say something about you as a professional.
Hold your head up and shoulders back. Don’t be afraid to give appropriate eye contact. Don’t slouch, slump, or be too relaxed. How you present yourself actually impacts the impression others have of you.
When you talk, speak with confidence and purpose. Talk at an appropriate level and time.
I’ve witnessed people talking during meetings with mouths full of food and phone interviews that sound like feeding time at the zoo. Wait to take a bite after your call or mute your mic. If your meeting is during lunch, don’t talk after you put the food in your mouth. Wipe your hands before you shake another person’s hand.
2. Make connections, build professional relationships, network.
Treat others like you want to be treated; respect yourself, respect others, respect things. This is easy to remember, but not always easy to do. Strive to do it.
If your manager or company owner is a toxic person, do not compromise your idea of professionalism to act like that person.
Networking is an essential part of professionalism. Simply said, talk to people you want to know.
It’s easy to isolate yourself, but only takes about 20 seconds to build a relationship.
There are some excellent online networking tools such as LinkedIn. Watch an online tutorial to build a stronger profile to get started.
3. Bad communication — Stop it!
Ineffective and sloppy communication can kill your professional reputation. If you need to send an important email, write and proof it before you add the recipient’s address. If you want to send a heated message because someone made you mad, wait at least 15 minutes before responding.
Allow the “heat of the moment” to cool off. It’s easier to avoid a mess rather than having to clean it up.
There are online sites that can help you edit and improve your writing; Grammarly.com and Languagetool.org are two.
4. Dress for the position you want.
(The only exception to this is if your deep-seated desire is to be an astronaut or a professional couch potato.)
Look at how the people around you dress and go one step above — even on casual Friday. Follow the dress codes and up it. If you work from home, exchange the pj’s for a casual pair of pants and button shirt at least 3 days a week. We do feel and act differently when we are “dressed for success.”
5. Challenge yourself. As we are close to 2022, decide how you can make improvements.
If you need to up your game and become more proficient at being a professional watch some Ted Talks, take an online class; put some effort into improving your skills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.